5 things you shouldn’t do if you have dry skin

This one should not come as a surprise. Not drinking enough water can deprive your skin of its essential nutrients and moisture, which causes the problem. Make sure you drink enough water and eat fruits and vegetables high in water content such as tomatoes, cucumber, oranges, pineapples, etc.

Stop cleansing your skin too much

Yes, cleansing is important in any skincare routine, but too much of it can cause dry skin, especially for someone with dry skin. Make sure you look for a cleanser that is gentle and good for dry skin. Experts recommend cleaning your skin only twice a day, so avoid exposing your skin to too many chemicals.

Don’t take hot showers

We know that nothing’s more relaxing than a hot shower in the winter season, but it’s not so good for your skin. Bathing in water that’s too hot for the body can strip your skin of its essential oils. So, the next time you hop in the shower, cleanse your skin with lukewarm water instead.