5 things you shouldn’t do if you have dry skin

The way you take care of your dry skin may actually not be so great for your complexion.

Sometimes, knowing the basics just isn’t enough. Even if you cleanse and use moisturizer twice a day, you could be overlooking a few important parts of your skincare routine.

While nobody’s perfect, wouldn’t it be nice to limit the likelihood of those skincare slip-ups? You may not be able to change your skin type, but you can help care for dry skin like a pro.

You just need to know what not to do when it comes to your skincare routine. Here are some things to avoid if you have dried-out skin.

  • You don’t drink enough water

This one should not come as a surprise. Not drinking enough water can deprive your skin of its essential nutrients and moisture, which causes the problem. Make sure you drink enough water and eat fruits and vegetables high in water content such as tomatoes, cucumber, oranges, pineapples, etc.

  • Stop cleansing your skin too much

Yes, cleansing is important in any skincare routine, but too much of it can cause dry skin, especially for someone with dry skin. Make sure you look for a cleanser that is gentle and good for dry skin. Experts recommend cleaning your skin only twice a day, so avoid exposing your skin to too many chemicals.

  • Don’t take hot showers

We know that nothing’s more relaxing than a hot shower in the winter season, but it’s not so good for your skin. Bathing in water that’s too hot for the body can strip your skin of its essential oils. So, the next time you hop in the shower, cleanse your skin with lukewarm water instead.

  • Avoid drying your face before applying moisturizer

Raise your hand if you tend to reach out for a towel to dry your face right after a shower. Well, you’re not alone – a lot of people tend to do that. But the American Academy of Dermatology recommends that the best time to moisturize your face is before you dry off. It can help lock in hydration, which is the most essential to get rid of dry skin.

  • Do not skip sun protection

Dry skin or not, you should never skip sunscreen. It is year-round protection necessary for your skin. Just select a mild sunscreen that causes your skin to dry out. Some sunscreens contain zinc oxide that constricts bodily tissues (makes your skin less oily) and leads to dry skin.

