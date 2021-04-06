5 tips to fix your common sleep problems

As a result, our sleep pattern is getting changed and we find it hard to fall asleep and have sound sleep. If this continues for a long time, then it may result in a sleep disorder.
So, it’s better to take steps before it becomes late and fix your common sleep problems. Here’s what you should do.
- Reduce your time for naps. Sleeping for a long time in unusual hours makes it tough for you to fall asleep and have sound sleep at night. So, reduce your time for a nap, a maximum of 30 minutes.
- Do not eat or drink anything once you have gone to your bed. Because this can create problems in your digestive tract and digestion problems is one of the most common causes of sleep problems.
- Stay stress-free at any cost before hitting the bed. Stress is one of the major issues for sleep problems amongst people nowadays. Practice yoga, meditation, stay positive and happy and smile always to reduce your stress level.
- Limit taking alcohol or any stimulants like caffeine before going to bed. Because caffeine helps you stay awake.
- Make the environment of your room soothing, relaxed, and comfortable. Make it dark putting all the lights off and make the bed clean and clutter-free. You can also put an oil diffuser in your room to make it smell pleasant and refreshing.