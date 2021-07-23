RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 unexpected things that happen to your body after giving birth

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Being pregnant is a beautiful and blessed time in any woman’s life. But, let’s talk about the postpartum period and your postpartum body.

Just like pregnancy, childbirth also has its ups and downs. Giving birth is such a surreal experience, you will always be in awe of how you brought your baby to life.

With that being said, we’ll be sharing with you how your body changes after giving birth.

  • Twisting might be a difficult task

After delivery, even things like twisting to pick water from your nightstand would seem difficult. You will feel better in a few weeks when your muscles in the mid-section will strengthen.

  • You may become bigfoot

The size of your shoes will increase compared to your old size temporarily. In some cases, it can even be permanent.

  • Your periods might change

Post-pregnancy, your monthly cycle might change. Some women start to bleed heavily after giving birth.

  • You will sweat a lot

For the first few nights after delivery, you may sweat a lot. This is a way of shedding extra fluid present in the body.

You will experience intense afterpain

Contraction and clamping down of the uterus post-pregnancy can lead to intense pain. It can be particularly bad if you have given birth multiple times.

