Protective styling is a life-saver for natural girls and helps keep natural locks in better condition for longer. Here's how you can make the most out of your style.

Protective styles allows your natural hair to relax and a protective style that is well- maintained maintained can last for three to six weeks.A protective style is designed to retain growth while growing your hair longer and keeping hair soft and moisturised during the process.

A protective style gives you the opportunity to change up your look and try something totally new while your hair takes a needed break from heat and styling products.

The idea is to reduce the damage daily maintenance with heating and styling products can do to natural hair. Once the protective style is removed, hair growth and breakage is natural.

If you're looking to put your hair in a protective style during harmattan, what you need to keep in mind is that while protective styles are low-maintenance, you still need to maintain them in order to make them last and get the most out of your money.

Here are 5 ways to get the most out of your protective style!

1. Get a great stylist

When it comes to long-lasting protective styles, technique definitely matters. Going to a hairdresser that you trust and that can install protective styles without damaging your hair is very important.

Especially, when it comes to braids and twists, you need to ensure that the styles are done neatly so they can last.

2. Use a silk scarf

Covering your hair at night is a major step if you want your protective style to last. This will cut down on frizz and keep your style in tact.

The best type of scarf or bonnet to use is a silk one which will not break your hair or create damaging friction.

3. Make sure you touch up your hair with oiled hands

Having braids means you can play around with all sorts of styles but take some precautions before you do.

Before you style your braids, rub a lightweight oil between your palms to cut down on friction. Trust us, it will make all the difference!

4. Go easy on the washing

Washing your protective style too much will not only cause frizz, but it will also potentially loosen the style due to all the manipulation from washing.

Use dry shampoos and scalp cleansers to keep your hair and scalp clean in-between styles.

5. Re-do your edges to keep style fresher for longer

This is especially important for braids and twists. Usually the edge of the style (the first row or 2) is the first of your protective style to look a bit old.

If this is the case, try just re-doing those parts instead of re-doing the whole style.