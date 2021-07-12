6 common habits which cause premature greying of hair

As we age, our hair eventually turns grey and it is a normal phenomenon, however, if we start spotting grey strands at a young age, it can become a matter of concern.

Here we look at some common habits we all follow which can result in greying of hair at a young age.

Stress

Every individual deals with stress at some point or the other, but chronic stress can lead to problems like insomnia, anxiety and change of appetite which can lead to hair problems. All these can severely affect our hair and result in premature greying. If your hair greying is stress-induced, try meditating and indulging in activities that can help in relaxing.

Not oiling our hair

Oiling our hair can help us in regulating sebum production and prevents our scalp from getting dry and itchy. Massaging warm oil on our scalp improves blood circulation and maintains healthy hair. Hair oiling when done regularly, can reduce the premature greying of hair.

Too much sun exposure

Spending too much time in the sun can be one of the major causes behind premature greying of hair. The UV rays produced from the sun are not only bad for the skin but also for the hair hence being out in the sun for long durations can damage our hair and scalp resulting in dry and grey hair. We should try and carry an umbrella or a scarf to protect our hair from too much sun exposure.

Smoking

Smoking is one of the main causes of premature greying of hair. Smoking is not only harmful to our lungs but also to our tresses. The toxins in cigarettes can damage our hair follicles and result in grey hair.

Chemicals in hair products

There is no doubt in the fact that we all love styling our hair and never think of the damage caused to our hair from applying chemicals. The chemicals like hair colour and other products can cause major damage to our hair and ultimately lead to greying of hair.

Not following a proper diet