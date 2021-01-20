Men and women require a different set of nutrients for their bodies to function well.

Similarly, the health risks for men and women vary considerably and it is essential to take this fact into consideration while deciding the best diet that you should follow.

The major difference between the male body and the female body is that the muscle mass in the male body is higher than that in females. Thus, foods rich in proteins are a must for men.

The calorie count also needs to be higher for them depending on their level of physical activity.

Since they need more protein, they would require certain additional vitamins and minerals to digest it. Below are 7 foods men should include in their daily diet in order to get stronger and healthier:

Watermelon

Watermelons contain potassium and thus, they help in boosting your energy levels. It is also rich in lycopene (the pigment that gives it colour) which is known to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

Cabbage

Loaded with the essential vitamin k and free of cholesterol, make sure to add some cabbage to your dinner salad.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes help boost immunity due to the high concentration of vitamin A. Try preparing your potato wedges with sweet potatoes

Oranges

Due to the high content of Vitamin B-9, a glass of fresh orange juice helps to improve blood flow in the body.

Almonds

Loaded with protein, almonds are one of the most powerful snacks for men. Make sure you have at least 8 to 10 almonds every day.

Soybeans

They are rich in iron and calcium and help improve bone strength.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are full of potassium, vitamin C and fibre and they keep your heart healthy.