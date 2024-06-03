7 tips to cure morning sickness during pregnancy

Understanding pregnancy nausea

First things first, what is pregnancy nausea? Commonly known as morning sickness, it usually kicks in around the 6th week and can last until the 12th week of pregnancy. Some unlucky folks might feel it all day long, not just in the morning.

Simple remedies to combat nausea

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can make nausea worse. Sip water throughout the day, but avoid gulping it down quickly. Eat small, frequent meals: An empty stomach can trigger nausea. Keep your blood sugar stable by eating small meals every couple of hours. Avoid trigger foods: Greasy, spicy, or overly sweet foods can make you feel worse. Stick to bland, easy-to-digest foods like crackers, toast, or bananas. Ginger is your friend: Ginger has been known to help with nausea. Try ginger tea, ginger ale, or even ginger candies. Vitamin B6: This vitamin has been shown to reduce nausea in some pregnant women. Foods rich in B6 include bananas, nuts, and fortified cereals. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplements. Rest and relaxation: Stress can exacerbate nausea. Take time to rest and practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or prenatal yoga. Aromatherapy: Some women find relief with certain scents like lemon or peppermint. Carry a small bottle of essential oil with you and take a sniff when you start to feel queasy.

Aromatherapy Pulse Ghana

When to seek help

If your nausea is severe and nothing seems to help, it's time to consult your doctor. Severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, can lead to dehydration and weight loss and might require medical treatment.

Pregnancy nausea can be a tough ride, but with a few lifestyle tweaks, you can find relief. Remember, every pregnancy is different, so what works for one person might not work for another. Stay in tune with your body and don't hesitate to seek help if needed.

