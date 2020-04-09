This period of the COVID-19 pandemic is filled with major uncertainties and how you are going to maintain your health and weight might not be at the forefront of your mind but it is very important. Just because all of us are stuck at home during the lockdown doesn't mean that you still can't maintain your health.

By staying in isolation, we can break the chain of the infection but this has also disrupted our daily routine.

Overeating, stress-eating and untimely meals can be a reason for gaining unhealthy weight during this time which is why it is essential to keep up your healthy habits and routine.

1. Eat high-protein breakfast

Usually for breakfast, eating a high-protein breakfast may help cut cravings and aid in controlling your weight.

What you eat for breakfast can set the course for your entire day. It determines if you’ll feel full and satisfied until lunch, or if you’ll be heading to the vending machine before your mid-morning snack.

A study has shown that eating a high-protein breakfast was associated with less fat gain and reduced daily intake and hunger, compared to a normal protein breakfast.

2. Drink plenty of water

Water can help increase your energy expenditure or the number of calories your body burns, for at least 60 minutes.

Starting your morning with a glass or two of water is an easy way to control weight.

Drinking much water or staying well hydrated throughout the day is a great way to boost weight loss with minimal effort.

3. Weigh yourself

Stepping on the scale and weighing yourself each morning can be an effective method to increase motivation and improve self-control.

Weighing yourself every morning can also help foster healthy habits and behaviours that may promote weight control.

For best results, weigh yourself right when you wake up. Do so after using the bathroom and before you eat or drink anything.

4. Get some sun

Spending a few extra minutes outside each morning can help kickstart your weight control method.

Exposure to sunlight is also the best way to meet your vitamin D needs. Some studies have found that meeting your vitamin D requirements can aid in controlling weight and even prevent weight gain.

The amount of sun exposure you need can vary based on your skin type, the season and your location.

But letting in some sunlight or sitting outside for 10–15 minutes each morning may have a beneficial effect on weight control.

5. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is a practice that involves fully focusing on the present moment and bringing awareness to your thoughts and feelings.

The practice has been shown to enhance weight control and promote healthy eating habits.

It is quite simple, try spending five minutes each morning sitting comfortably in a calm space and connecting with your senses.

6. Exercise

Exercising in the morning may also help keep blood sugar levels steady throughout the day. Low blood sugar can result in many negative symptoms, including excessive hunger.

7. Sleep Longer

Going to bed a bit earlier or setting your alarm clock later to squeeze in some extra sleep may help to control your weight.

Lack of sleep has also been linked to an increase in calorie intake.

Establishing a healthy sleep schedule is a critical component of weight control.

8. Track your intake

Keeping a food diary to track what you eat can be an effective way to help control weight and keep yourself accountable.

Try using an app or even just a pen and paper to record what you eat and drink, starting with your first meal of the day.