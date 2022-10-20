Avocado: Here's how the superfood helps in hair growth

Oftentimes, we hear that avocados have good fats for eating, but they also have good fats for hair. Whether you are applying a hair mask or using hair oils, one ingredient you can start to keep an eye out for is avocado.

Avocado is especially great for people with dry or damaged hair.

Read on to know how avocado works magic on hair:

Prevent hair loss

Avocados can unclog the hair follicles and stimulate hair growth. When massaging it into your scalp, you’re promoting blood flow and unclogging any blocked follicles while allowing the natural oils to get absorbed quickly.

Also, the potassium in avocados can contribute to a healthy head of hair. Potassium helps to regulate fluid balance inside and outside cells in the blood and is required to prevent hair loss.

Protects against damage

Avocados also contain antioxidants that help shield your scalp and hair from harmful free radicals that can linger from stress and pollution.

Promotes a healthy scalp

Thanks to its natural oils, avocado can moisturize and rejuvenate a dry scalp.

Avocados help support the scalp’s natural barrier, which helps maintain its natural balance and prevent inflammation. They can also help soothe an irritated and flaky scalp while eliminating dryness.

How to use Avocado for hair

Adding a healthy fat like avocado to your diet can do wonders for that mane of yours. Still, that's not the only way to reap its benefits. If you're looking for more immediate results, you might want to consider incorporating avocado into your hair care routine directly. Here's how:

Add it to your diet

Avocado goes with everything. Try enjoying it in a smoothie or as a topping to salad or food.

Studies have shown that one-third of a medium avocado (50 grams) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making it a great, nutrient-dense food choice.

Consuming avocados as a part of a healthy diet regardless of hair type will ensure all the beneficial vitamins, minerals and fatty acids required for healthy hair and scalp and hair growth are present consistently.

DIY hair mask

It would be best if you used mashed-up avocados in hair masks; there are several different recipes to try until you find the one that works best for you and your hair. You should apply it to dry hair since most hair masks are oil-based; wet hair won’t allow it to penetrate as deeply. If you’re unsure if you should use avocado in your hair, you can put a small amount on your forearm, wait 30 minutes and look for any adverse reactions.

Use as an oil

Avocado oil is incredibly versatile and can be used to condition, treat, and style hair. Avocado oil coats the hair providing moisture and a protective barrier when applied topically.