One of Ghana’s outstanding makeup artiste, Sandra Don-Arthur is popularly known for working with the likes A-lister celebrities-Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim among others was in our studio to share tips on how to look classy and chic every day. Sandra is an International make artist and our favourite celebrities rely on her when they have to serve us with her awesome style goals. Getting the right face beat plays a key role in the final look.

In a 5 minute video, award-winning makeup artist and CEO of Alexi Glam demonstrated how to look extraordinaire to work every day without any stress.

Sandra showed out to get the perfect brows, contour and how to apply lipstick just like how she teaches her million students during her masterclasses.

The mother-of-two had an arsenal of makeup products mostly Ghanaian made products to choose for this particular session and we loved the final look.

Check out the video below and share your thoughts with us.