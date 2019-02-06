Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John is one of the most sought after makeup artists in the world and he has come to our rescue with some precious beauty tips.

Sir John, a L'Oréal Paris Makeup ambassador who has also worked with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, and Priyanka Chopra, is an expert in achieving a flawless look, and this week he shared his tips on making your face look amazing.

He also pointed out the common mistakes people often make when it comes to applying their makeup from too much concealer to using the wrong techniques,

Firstly he shared that when it comes to under-eye circles, most people are using too much concealer altogether.

''Taking your concealer, laying it on thick, and dragging it underneath your eyes is one of the worst things you can do because you don't need that much product,'' he told Cosmopolitan magazine. He continued, ''I take the concealer and do a dots situation under the eye — one, two, three, four dots. On Instagram, the first thing people do is slather it everywhere, but I cringe when I see that. You don’t need that much product.''

He then shared that the secret to a flawless application is all in the technique. He said, ''If you're using your index finger, you're doing it wrong, it's too strong, so it won't give a uniform finish. Lightly tap using your ring finger, you'll apply much less pressure.''

He also pointed out that body heat can change the texture of makeup, making using your fingers a must, since it can make it look more natural.

However, if you prefer using a brush, he admits that ''you need to think about how you're holding your brush, your grip should be further down, towards the end, not near the top.'' Sir John suggests using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, which can ''really get in there and it almost airbrushes you''.

As for the formula, Sir John said some people make the mistake of wearing lightweight concealer, when they should be buying a fuller coverage one and just applying it lighter.

But that doesn't mean you should use that one heavy-duty concealer everywhere: The beauty pro added that everyone should have two concealers as well as two foundations, since no one's skin is the same color all over.

Finally, if you ever brush pressed powder on your face, Sir John says that's a big no-no. as he claims it's ''so heavy and drying and it’s really counterproductive'' when he spoke with Refinery29.

Sir John said that people should apply foundation to a freshly-moisturised face with a Beautyblender sponge, layering cream blush with powder blush, and setting eyebrows with a glue stick instead of brow gel.

Well, we're not sure if using a glue stick is a step too far but if it's good enough for Beyonce, who are we to disagree?!