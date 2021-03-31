Bitter kola: 7 health benefits of this plant

Bitter kola has a high concentration of antioxidants, which is a term for any compound that counteracts free radicals. While environmental stressors such as tobacco smoke, ultraviolet rays and air pollution cause free radical production, they are also produced by many normal processes in the body including exercise and our immune response.

Free radicals damage DNA, cell membranes, and other parts of cells. So, as well as being essential assistance for important functions in the body, antioxidants also support the immune system. With a strong immune system, we are better able to fight disease and stay healthy.

It may be an antimalarial agent

Bitter kola contains the antioxidant kolaviron, which according to research published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Medicine, shows positive results for antimalarial properties. Traditional healers have for many years prescribed bitter kola for the treatment of malaria infections, and now, scientific studies are starting to support their beliefs.

Bitter kola may help to fight glaucoma