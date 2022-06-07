This is uncomfortable and gets worse with constant sweating.
Chafing: Here are 5 ways to heal post-sex soreness
Chafing occurs when the skin repeatedly rubs against other skin or clothing, turns red, irritated and downright painful.
If you’re a fitness freak and spend a lot of time running or exercising, you have a high risk of chaffing.
Sex can also cause chafing, especially when there is dryness.
While chafing may occur anywhere on the body, the thighs, nipples, underarms, groin and neck are more susceptible to it. You obviously can’t stop everything and just lie in bed to avoid the discomfort.
So, what do you do? We make a list of natural ingredients that will help heal the sore faster.
- Aloe vera
Known for its calming properties, aloe vera can soothe irritated skin to a great extent. The glycoprotein in it helps reduce pain and inflammation, the polysaccharides stimulate skin cell repair and reduce the risk of infection.
Method
Slit an aloe vera leaf, scoop out the gel and apply it directly to the affected skin. However, 100 per cent aloe vera gels are available in pharmacies if you don’t have access to a leaf.
- Oatmeal
Oatmeal is used for cleansing and moisturising and helps soothe chafed skin.
Method
Mix 1 cup of oatmeal powder in a bathtub filled with lukewarm water. Soak in it for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse off your body with lukewarm water. However, remember to pat yourself dry and not scrub your skin with the towel.
- Olive oil
Olive oil is rich in rich vitamin E and antioxidants, and therefore is a powerful moisturiser.
Method
After a bath, apply a few drops of olive oil directly to the affected skin. Make sure you wait till it's fully absorbed before you cover that part up. In case you don’t have olive oil you can also use coconut oil or vitamin E oil to treat chafing.
- Petroleum jelly
One of the most effective moisturising agents, petroleum jelly works great on chaffed skin.
Method
Apply a dollop on the affected area and spread it evenly. This will soften the skin, and keep it lubricated, thus preventing further friction.
- Baking soda
Baking soda helps reduce itching and pain associated with chafed skin and can even reduce the risk of infection.
Method
Mix one part baking soda and three parts water in a cup and apply the mixture to the affected area. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and rinse it off with cool water. Make sure you don’t leave baking soda on your skin for too long, as it may cause further irritation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh