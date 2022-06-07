RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Chafing: Here are 5 ways to heal post-sex soreness

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Chafing occurs when the skin repeatedly rubs against other skin or clothing, turns red, irritated and downright painful.

Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera

This is uncomfortable and gets worse with constant sweating.

Recommended articles

If you’re a fitness freak and spend a lot of time running or exercising, you have a high risk of chaffing.

Sex can also cause chafing, especially when there is dryness.

While chafing may occur anywhere on the body, the thighs, nipples, underarms, groin and neck are more susceptible to it. You obviously can’t stop everything and just lie in bed to avoid the discomfort.

So, what do you do? We make a list of natural ingredients that will help heal the sore faster.

  • Aloe vera

Known for its calming properties, aloe vera can soothe irritated skin to a great extent. The glycoprotein in it helps reduce pain and inflammation, the polysaccharides stimulate skin cell repair and reduce the risk of infection.

Method

Slit an aloe vera leaf, scoop out the gel and apply it directly to the affected skin. However, 100 per cent aloe vera gels are available in pharmacies if you don’t have access to a leaf.

  • Oatmeal

Oatmeal is used for cleansing and moisturising and helps soothe chafed skin.

Method

Mix 1 cup of oatmeal powder in a bathtub filled with lukewarm water. Soak in it for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse off your body with lukewarm water. However, remember to pat yourself dry and not scrub your skin with the towel.

  • Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in rich vitamin E and antioxidants, and therefore is a powerful moisturiser.

Method

After a bath, apply a few drops of olive oil directly to the affected skin. Make sure you wait till it's fully absorbed before you cover that part up. In case you don’t have olive oil you can also use coconut oil or vitamin E oil to treat chafing.

  • Petroleum jelly

One of the most effective moisturising agents, petroleum jelly works great on chaffed skin.

Method

Apply a dollop on the affected area and spread it evenly. This will soften the skin, and keep it lubricated, thus preventing further friction.

  • Baking soda

Baking soda helps reduce itching and pain associated with chafed skin and can even reduce the risk of infection.

Method

Mix one part baking soda and three parts water in a cup and apply the mixture to the affected area. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and rinse it off with cool water. Make sure you don’t leave baking soda on your skin for too long, as it may cause further irritation.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How long can the average man stay erect?

Banana

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?

Tight or loose vag*na: Does it really matter in s*x?