Chafing: Here are 5 ways to heal post-sex soreness

If you’re a fitness freak and spend a lot of time running or exercising, you have a high risk of chaffing.

Sex can also cause chafing, especially when there is dryness.

While chafing may occur anywhere on the body, the thighs, nipples, underarms, groin and neck are more susceptible to it. You obviously can’t stop everything and just lie in bed to avoid the discomfort.

So, what do you do? We make a list of natural ingredients that will help heal the sore faster.

Aloe vera

Known for its calming properties, aloe vera can soothe irritated skin to a great extent. The glycoprotein in it helps reduce pain and inflammation, the polysaccharides stimulate skin cell repair and reduce the risk of infection.

Method

Slit an aloe vera leaf, scoop out the gel and apply it directly to the affected skin. However, 100 per cent aloe vera gels are available in pharmacies if you don’t have access to a leaf.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is used for cleansing and moisturising and helps soothe chafed skin.

Method

Mix 1 cup of oatmeal powder in a bathtub filled with lukewarm water. Soak in it for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse off your body with lukewarm water. However, remember to pat yourself dry and not scrub your skin with the towel.

Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in rich vitamin E and antioxidants, and therefore is a powerful moisturiser.

Method

After a bath, apply a few drops of olive oil directly to the affected skin. Make sure you wait till it's fully absorbed before you cover that part up. In case you don’t have olive oil you can also use coconut oil or vitamin E oil to treat chafing.

Petroleum jelly

One of the most effective moisturising agents, petroleum jelly works great on chaffed skin.

Method

Apply a dollop on the affected area and spread it evenly. This will soften the skin, and keep it lubricated, thus preventing further friction.

Baking soda

Baking soda helps reduce itching and pain associated with chafed skin and can even reduce the risk of infection.

Method