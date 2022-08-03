Cucumber: Here are 5 benefits of the superfood for women, fertility

Cucumber has a way of making the simplest things better. The superfood has some skincare benefits including vitamin C and caffeic acid, which both fight to reduce inflamed or irritated skin, and hydration thanks to its high water content.
Cucumbers are more than just a beauty secret or salad ingredient.
Cucumber water is simply done by soaking cucumber slices in a pitcher of water. Apart from helping to stay hydrated, cucumber water is great for detox too.
Aside from the normal breakfast or salad which we usually add the superfood, eating it has a lot of benefits for women and their fertility. Read below to find more:
- Gives a healthy hair
Eating cucumber hydrates your scalp preventing hair loss due to dryness. It further makes the hair lustrous and healthy. The hair will be supple and not break easily either.
Cucumber is rich in several minerals and vitamins like silica, magnesium, potassium etc. Applying cucumber juice to the scalp reduces and repairs thinning of hair. It strengthens the hair and encourages hair growth.
- Healthy for female fertility
Cucumbers are a welcome addition to balance diets when it comes to breastfeeding, not just because it is full of nutrients but also because the superfood is known for boosting fertility and raising conception rates in women.
- Weight loss
You can eat cucumbers without packing on the extra calories that lead to weight gain due to their low-calorie capacity.
The food adds freshness and flavour to salads, sandwiches and side dishes and may also be used as a replacement for higher calorie alternatives.
Studies found that eating foods with high water and low-calorie contents was associated with a significant decrease in body weight.
- Good for menstruation
Cucumber is filled with nutrients and vitamins that help reduce feelings of tiredness and weakness and also contribute to lessening any bloating of the stomach.
It's a good way to hydrated which will enable a good flow of blood.
- Skincare
The cooling property of cucumber will be good for the skin to keep it tight. The water content in cucumber keeps your skin fresh and hydrated.
Cucumber facial masks are not a thing of the past but are still top-notch in spas with their aid in removing dark circles, and dermal hydration. This fruit help keep ourselves looking even more beautiful and healthy.
