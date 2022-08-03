Cucumber: Here are 5 benefits of the superfood for women, fertility

Cucumber water is simply done by soaking cucumber slices in a pitcher of water. Apart from helping to stay hydrated, cucumber water is great for detox too.

Aside from the normal breakfast or salad which we usually add the superfood, eating it has a lot of benefits for women and their fertility. Read below to find more:

Gives a healthy hair

Eating cucumber hydrates your scalp preventing hair loss due to dryness. It further makes the hair lustrous and healthy. The hair will be supple and not break easily either.

Cucumber is rich in several minerals and vitamins like silica, magnesium, potassium etc. Applying cucumber juice to the scalp reduces and repairs thinning of hair. It strengthens the hair and encourages hair growth.

Healthy for female fertility

Cucumbers are a welcome addition to balance diets when it comes to breastfeeding, not just because it is full of nutrients but also because the superfood is known for boosting fertility and raising conception rates in women.

Weight loss

You can eat cucumbers without packing on the extra calories that lead to weight gain due to their low-calorie capacity.

The food adds freshness and flavour to salads, sandwiches and side dishes and may also be used as a replacement for higher calorie alternatives.

Studies found that eating foods with high water and low-calorie contents was associated with a significant decrease in body weight.

Good for menstruation

Cucumber is filled with nutrients and vitamins that help reduce feelings of tiredness and weakness and also contribute to lessening any bloating of the stomach.

It's a good way to hydrated which will enable a good flow of blood.

Skincare

The cooling property of cucumber will be good for the skin to keep it tight. The water content in cucumber keeps your skin fresh and hydrated.