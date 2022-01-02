Do you need to deworm? Here are 6 signs to look out for

In most cases, it is the doctor who reminds you when you go for a checkup and they ask when you last dewormed. But what if you don’t get sick for a year or two?

Well, you can watch out for some signs on your body to determine whether you need to deworm.

If you have any of these symptoms, it’s clear that your body is infested with worms and it’s time to deworm:

Worms in stool

I know we hardly check our poop but we should. If you spot live worms in your poop, it means that the worms are so many in your system such that some of them are excreted together with the faeces. In severe cases, you might also spot some whitish stuff which could be eggs or maggots that will soon mature into worms.

Loss of appetite

Loss of appetite can result from other things but it could also signal the presence of worms in your body. The worms interfere with the digestive system leading to loss of appetite. Also, most worms secrete acid into the lining of the stomach hence tampering with your appetite.

Rashes

When you have worms, you are likely to get reddish skin rashes that might also be itchy. The rashes occur as a result of chemical substances released by the worms into your body.

Itchy anus

This is not only uncomfortable but also embarrassing. If you have an itchy anus, deworm immediately to prevent further multiplication of the worms. When some worms are excreted through the faeces, some may get trapped in the anus and continue thriving there making you feel itchy.

Unexplained weight loss

If you are not trying to lose weight but you weigh less every time you step on the weighing scale, could be you have worms. You might just be eating enough but then the worms eat up some of the nutrients leaving your body with very little

Hunger after eating