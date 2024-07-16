Drinking coconut water during your period is a bad idea, here are 5 reasons

1. Potential hormonal interference

Coconut water contains phytoestrogens, which can potentially interfere with the hormonal balance in your body.

During your period, your hormones are already fluctuating, and adding phytoestrogens into the mix might exacerbate hormonal imbalances, leading to increased menstrual symptoms.

2. Increased bloating

Many people experience bloating during their menstrual cycle. Coconut water, while hydrating, can also contribute to bloating due to its high potassium content. This can cause water retention and make you feel more uncomfortable during your period.

Pulse

3. Digestive issues

Some individuals might find that coconut water causes digestive issues such as diarrhoea or upset stomach. During your period, your digestive system is already more sensitive, and consuming coconut water might worsen these symptoms, leading to further discomfort.

4. Potential impact on blood sugar levels

Coconut water contains natural sugars, which can impact your blood sugar levels. During your period, maintaining stable blood sugar levels is important to avoid mood swings and energy crashes.

The natural sugars in coconut water could cause fluctuations that might negatively affect your mood and energy levels.

5. Cold nature of coconut water

According to some traditional beliefs, consuming foods and drinks considered to have a "cold" nature, such as coconut water, can lead to menstrual cramps and discomfort.

While scientific evidence on this is limited, some people find that avoiding cold foods and drinks during their period helps in managing their symptoms better.

Pulse

While coconut water is generally a healthy and refreshing beverage, it might not be the best choice during your menstrual period due to its potential to interfere with hormonal balance, contribute to bloating, affect blood sugar levels, and cause digestive issues.