12 signs you have high blood sugar

1. Frequent urination: Increased sugar levels in the blood can lead to excess sugar being filtered into the urine. This can cause you to urinate more frequently than usual.

This is usually the first warning sign of excess sugar in your blood

2. Excessive thirst: As a result of increased urination, you may become dehydrated, leading to excessive thirst.

3. Fatigue: High blood sugar levels can affect your body's ability to use sugar for energy effectively, leading to feelings of fatigue and weakness.

4. Blurred vision: High blood sugar can cause changes in the shape of the lens of the eye, leading to temporary blurred vision.

5. Increased hunger: Despite having high blood sugar, your cells may not be getting the energy they need. This can make you feel hungry even after eating.

6. Unexplained weight loss: If your body can't use sugar properly for energy, it may start breaking down fat and muscle for energy, leading to unexplained weight loss.

7. Slow healing: High blood sugar levels can impair the body's ability to heal wounds and injuries.

8. Frequent infections: High blood sugar can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections, especially urinary tract and yeast infections.

9. Irritability: Fluctuations in blood sugar levels can affect your mood, leading to irritability and mood swings.

10. Dry skin and mouth: High blood sugar can cause dehydration, leading to dry skin and a dry or sticky feeling in the mouth.

11. Tingling or numbness: Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage nerves, leading to tingling or numbness, especially in the hands and feet.

12. Breath odor: A sweet, fruity odor on your breath can be a sign of very high blood sugar levels, known as diabetic ketoacidosis (a medical emergency).

If you suspect that you have hyperglycemia see a doctor immediately.

Also, exercise regularly and drink a lot of water, this can help reduce sugar content in your blood.