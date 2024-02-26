Everything you need to know before getting your first tattoo

Getting a tattoo for the first time is an exciting venture, but it comes with responsibilities and considerations. Before you take the plunge, there are several important aspects to consider to ensure your tattooing experience is positive, safe, and results in artwork you'll love for years to come.

Here's what you must know before getting inked for the first time:

1. Tattoos are permanent

The most important thing to remember is that tattoos are permanent. Removal is possible but can be expensive, painful, and may not completely erase the tattoo.

Before getting a tattoo, be certain about your decision, the design, and its placement on your body. Consider how it might affect your professional life, personal relationships, and self-image in the long term.

2. Research and choose the right artist

Not all tattoo artists are created equal. You’ll need to research and choose an artist whose style aligns with your vision. Look at portfolios, read reviews, and consider their expertise in the specific style of tattoo you want. A good artist will be open to discussion, offer advice on your design, and ensure it's suitable for your skin type and the chosen placement.

3. Consider the pain factor

Tattooing involves needles piercing your skin, so there's going to be some level of pain. The amount of pain varies depending on the tattoo's location, size, and complexity, as well as your pain tolerance. Areas with more flesh tend to be less painful, while bony areas like the ribs, spine, and ankles can be more intense. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for the experience.

4. Be aware of the costs

Quality tattoos come at a price. The cost of a tattoo can vary widely depending on the artist's rate, the design's size and complexity, and the amount of time it takes. Be prepared to invest not only in the initial tattoo but also in its maintenance over time, including touch-ups.

5. Aftercare is important

Proper aftercare is essential to ensure your tattoo heals well and retains its colour and detail. Your artist will provide you with aftercare instructions, which typically include keeping the tattoo clean and moisturised, avoiding sun exposure, and not picking at any scabs that form. Following these instructions carefully is vital for preventing infection and ensuring the best possible outcome.

6. Health and safety standards

Ensure that the tattoo studio follows stringent health and safety standards. This includes the use of sterile needles, gloves, and equipment, as well as proper waste disposal. Don't be afraid to ask about their sterilisation procedures. A reputable studio will be transparent about their practices to ensure your safety.

7. Legal and age considerations

Typically the legal age requirement for getting a tattoo is 18 years. Some places may allow tattoos at a younger age with parental consent. Be aware of the legal requirements in your area before proceeding.

8. Consider your future

Think about how your tattoo may impact your future, including job prospects and societal perceptions. While tattoos have become more accepted in many professional and social contexts, some biases remain. Consider the visibility of your tattoo and whether it might affect your career or personal life.