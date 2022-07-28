For men: 4 foods that could harm your penis

Penis health encompasses the performance of your penis (for example, your ability to get and maintain an erection during sex).

It is true that in order for your whole being to be healthy, you must first consider what’s hurting your penis.

From stress to sleep deprivation to alcohol consumption, and even a bad attitude, there are a number of things that harm your sperm and testosterone production and crush your desire to get busy.

These foods may be harming your penis. Find the list below:

Sugar

Too much sugar in the bloodstream at once can cause a host of disorders in the body including affecting one's sex life.

Eating foods that consist of too much sugar affects insulin resistance. Due to this, testosterone levels drop in men. This causes disorders related to sexual function such as erectile dysfunction and also reduces sex drive.

Soda

Research says that drinking soda is really bad for your penis. men who identify as soda addicts (drinking one litre or more of cola a day) experience more erectile dysfunction. Their sperm counts are lowered by as much as 30%.

Alcohol

Excessive drinking affects the key functions of the male reproductive system, including sperm production.

Alcohol affects sperm production and health by interfering with the functioning of the male reproductive system and sperm.

Researchers say clear-headed or sober men were able to achieve an erection more quickly than intoxicated men.

Excessive drinking decreases blood flow to your penis, reduces the intensity of your orgasm, and can dampen your level of excitement.

Processed meat