For women: 5 signs your vagina is unhealthy, remedies

While regular hygiene practices, healthy eating habits, and a workout are all beneficial to keep your vaginal health in check, it’s important to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms of an unhealthy vagina. These symptoms may be a sign that you aren’t giving your vagina the attention it needs. Find the list below:

Itching and redness

A vulva or vagina that itches all the time is not a healthy sign. An allergic reaction to soap, body wash, or other personal hygiene items can result in excessive dryness, thus itching. Along with these problems, infections like yeast infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), or bacterial vaginosis—a condition in which the usual bacteria in the vagina become out of balance—can also be contributing factors.

Burning sensation

Experiencing a burning sensation in the vagina is not normal but it is relatively a common complaint of most women. It can occasionally indicate dehydration, but it can also be brought on by diseases like yeast infections, bacterial infections, STIs, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Once in a while experiencing it is okay but if it is a daily affair, you should check with your doctor to find the right cause of the disease.

Irregular discharge

The amount of vaginal discharge differs from woman to woman. A typical discharge is typically clean and milky and doesn’t produce a bad odour. While fluctuations in vaginal discharge are common and not a sign of an underlying condition, this can be changed during the time of menstruation, sexual activities, or certain hygiene methods such as douching.

However, if this continues for an extended period, it can be an indication of a yeast infection, PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), as well as a problem with fertility.

Unpleasant smell

A vagina is not supposed to smell like roses nor are they supposed to smell foul or bad. A healthy smell of your vagina is a little funky and smell can change with our ovulation cycle. So it is nothing to be ashamed of but it is important to pay attention to the changes. A terrible smell of the vagina may be indicating an imbalance in the pH level or infections such as STIs and bacterial vaginosis. To maintain the smell, shower regularly and stay hydrated.

