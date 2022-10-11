For women: 7 best ways to treat vaginal infection during menstruation

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Yeast infection can present itself in the form of symptoms like discharge, inflammation, rashes, persistent itchy sensations, pain and swelling in the vagina.

Vaginal itching is very uncomfortable [healthsite]
These symptoms can also include burning or stinging sensations, especially during sex or urination.

During menstruation, some women get yeast infections. It could be the outcome of poor menstrual hygiene along with various other reasons.

The menstrual cycle itself is an uncomfortable phase that occurs every month. In addition to experiencing unpleasant symptoms like bloating, mood swings, and cramps, certain women may be prone to getting a yeast infection during the period cycle and sometimes before and after it as well.

You can control or lower your chance of contracting a vaginal infection by being mindful of your menstrual hygiene and keeping your vagina clean and fresh.

Here’s how to treat infection during periods:

  • Change your underwear daily

Always wear clean underwear and don’t wear wet or sweaty clothing for too long.

  • Change sanitary napkins from time to time

Wearing sanitary pads, menstrual cups and tampons can lead to infection. Change the pad and tampons at least after 5-6 hours and make sure you clean the menstrual cup properly.

  • Shower daily

Don’t forget to take a shower especially before and during the menstrual cycle. It will help you stay fresh and clean and will reduce the risk of infection.

  • Keep vagina dry and clean

Wash your vagina simply with lukewarm water, but don’t wash it on the inside.

  • Stay hydrated

It is the most important thing to keep in mind. Staying hydrated helps flush out toxins, and bacteria and maintain pH balance as well.

  • Don’t use scented products

Avoid using scented soaps on your vagina because they can irritate the skin, and avoid using douche.

  • Avoid sugar spicy foods

Try reducing your sugar and spicy foods intake as sugar facilitates yeast’s ability to thrive in your body.

