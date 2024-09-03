Here are 11 tips on how to grow long and fine nails

1. Maintain a healthy diet

Nutrition plays a crucial role in nail health. Ensure your diet includes enough vitamins and minerals, especially biotin, vitamin E, vitamin C, and zinc. Foods like eggs, nuts, seeds, leafy greens, lean meats, and fish can promote nail growth and strength.

Also, drink a lot of water because it is essential for maintaining moisture levels in your nails and preventing them from becoming brittle.

2. Keep your nails moisturised

Regularly moisturise your nails and cuticles to prevent them from becoming dry and brittle. Use oils like jojoba, vitamin E, or almond oil, and apply a nourishing hand cream daily. Moisturised nails are less likely to peel or crack, which helps them grow longer.

3. Avoid nail biting and picking

Nail biting and picking can weaken nails and hinder their growth. If this is a habit, consider strategies like using bitter-tasting nail polish or keeping your hands busy with other activities to discourage biting.

4. Trim and file regularly

Regularly trimming and filing your nails can help prevent breakage. Use a gentle file to shape the edges of your nails, avoiding rough or jagged edges that can snag and lead to breaks. File in one direction rather than back and forth to minimise damage.

5. Be gentle with your nails

Treat your nails carefully. Avoid using them as tools for opening cans or peeling off stickers, as this can cause damage. Wear gloves when doing household chores like washing dishes or gardening to protect your nails from harsh chemicals and moisture.

6. Use nail hardeners wisely

Nail hardeners can provide a temporary strength boost for weak nails, but they should be used sparingly. Overuse can make nails brittle over time. Look for nail hardeners that are free from formaldehyde and other harsh chemicals.

7. Take biotin supplements

Biotin (Vitamin B7) is known to support healthy hair and nail growth. Consider taking a biotin supplement, but consult a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement to ensure it's safe and suitable for you.

8. Avoid acrylics and gels

Frequent use of acrylic and gel nails can weaken your natural nails over time. These products can cause damage by making nails thin and prone to breaking. If you use them, ensure your nails get rest periods to recover.

11. Protect your nails

Use gloves when doing activities that expose your nails to harsh chemicals, like cleaning or washing dishes. This helps prevent damage and keeps your nails strong.

Nail growth takes time, and results won’t be immediate. With consistent care and patience, you can gradually achieve long, fine nails.