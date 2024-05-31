ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here are 4 reasons men should not bath hot water

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Hot baths might seem like a perfect way to relax after a long day, but scientists caution that men should think twice before indulging in this seemingly harmless pleasure.

Why men should not bath hot water
Why men should not bath hot water

Here's a deeper look into why men should avoid hot baths, particularly due to their impact on sperm production and overall reproductive health.

Recommended articles

The primary concern with hot baths is their effect on sperm production. The testes are located outside the body because they require a cooler temperature to produce healthy sperm.

The optimal temperature for sperm production is around 34-35°C (93-95°F), slightly lower than the average body temperature of 37°C (98.6°F).

ADVERTISEMENT

When men take hot baths, the temperature of the scrotum can rise significantly, disrupting the delicate environment needed for spermatogenesis (the production of sperm).

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to a decrease in sperm count, motility (movement), and overall sperm quality.

Studies have shown that men who regularly use hot tubs or take hot baths may experience temporary reductions in fertility.

Extended exposure to high temperatures doesn't just affect sperm production; it can also cause heat stress to the testes, potentially leading to long-term damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat stress can impair the function of the Sertoli cells, which play a crucial role in nurturing developing sperm cells. If these cells are damaged, it can lead to long-term issues with fertility.

Shower
Shower Shower Pulse Ghana

Heat exposure can also affect the endocrine system, which regulates hormone production.

The hypothalamus, which controls the release of hormones related to reproductive function, can be disrupted by excessive heat. This disruption can lead to hormonal imbalances that affect overall reproductive health.

ADVERTISEMENT

For men with varicocele, a condition characterized by enlarged veins within the scrotum, hot baths can exacerbate the problem.

Heat can cause these veins to dilate further, leading to increased pressure and discomfort. This can also worsen the impact on sperm production and overall testicular health.

To protect reproductive health, men should consider the following tips:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Limit exposure to heat: Avoid prolonged use of hot tubs, saunas, and hot baths. If you do indulge, keep the duration short.
  • Wear loose clothing: Tight clothing can increase the temperature of the scrotum. Opt for loose-fitting underwear and pants to promote better air circulation.
  • Stay hydrated: Proper hydration helps regulate body temperature and supports overall health.
  • Maintain a healthy lifestyle: A balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol can improve overall reproductive health.
  • Regular check-ups: Regular medical check-ups can help identify and address any potential issues early.

While a hot bath might offer temporary relaxation, the potential long-term effects on sperm production and reproductive health are significant concerns.

Men should be mindful of their exposure to high temperatures and take steps to protect their reproductive health. By making small adjustments to daily habits, men can help ensure they maintain optimal fertility and overall well-being.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Should you be washing your hair with cold water? [iStockphoto]

Should you be washing your hair with cold water?

How do you dry your panties? [The Guardian]

Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry

Razor bumps and ingrown hairs [aaron wallace]

How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

Pumps

Penis enlargement pumps: How do they work and what are the side effects?