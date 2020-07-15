The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said that it is unsafe to use only face shields as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the GHS, wearing face shields can only be effective if it is used together with a face mask

The Head of Surveillance at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Asiedu Bekoe said this while briefing the state on the update of the novel Covid-19 that has hit the country.

He, hence, stressed that face masks were the best way to prevent COVID-infections.

Dr Bekoe further explained that in instances that social distancing was not possible, face masks were ideal for preventing the virus from entering the body through the nose and mouth.

"For the purpose of addressing the challenge of infection. The first port of call is the face mask. We want to implore all Ghanaians that let's use the face mask because that is the purest way that you can prevent yourself from getting an infection,” he said.

Adding that "If you wear the face shield, then it must be on top of a face mask but it should not be an alternative to the use of the face mask and I want to assure all Ghanaians that it is not for convenience that we are replacing face shields with face masks but it is for the purpose of preventing infections."

While referring to an advisory by the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) advisory on face masks, Dr Bekoe, however, noted that face shields could be used when communicating with people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

This, he said, is because hearing-impaired persons may rely on lip reading to communicate.