Here’s why you shouldn’t be sleeping with light on

Falling asleep with a dim night light might appear relaxing, but actually, these seemingly harmless lights can prevent your healthy sleep.

Discover the 5 benefits of sleeping in complete darkness.

Complete darkness makes it easier to fall asleep

As you prepare to go to bed, turn off all the brighter lights, and keep a subtle bedside light on. Darkness promotes relaxation and stimulates the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps us fall asleep more easily.

However, once you are in bed, it is advisable to switch off any light. Even while we sleep, our brain detects light through the eyelids and is no longer able to produce melatonin as it confuses night and day.

Sleeping in the darkness dispels depression

According to research conducted at Ohio State University Hospital, sleeping near a light source disturbs the circadian rhythm. In other words, our body doesn’t know what time to go to bed, and our body rhythm is distorted, causing mental imbalance, and the possible consequent risk of suffering from depression.

Sleeping in the dark keeps you fit!

Several studies have shown that sleeping with a light on could increase body weight by 50% (although dieticians and nutritionists never recommend it). This happens because light alters the body’s biological rhythms and metabolic parameters.

Sleeping in the darkness offers relief to the eyes

Sleeping in the dark helps your eyes rest properly and protects them. Not surprisingly, children who usually sleep with a light on are the ones that experience more myopia issues.

Furthermore, establishing good resting habits is particularly important for infants and children as they directly influence mental and physical development.

Sleeping in the dark reduces the chance of diabetes

A new study conducted reveals that having a light on during sleep can have a negative impact on diabetes.