7 ways you can increase your chances of having twins

Genetic factors

One of the most significant determinants of having twins is heredity. If twins run in your family, particularly on the mother’s side, your chances of having fraternal twins (non-identical) may be higher. This genetic predisposition is due to hyperovulation, where the ovaries release more than one egg during the menstrual cycle.

Age

Women over the age of 30 are more likely to conceive twins. This increase in probability is linked to a rise in the production of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) as women age, which can cause multiple eggs to be released during ovulation.

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Studies have suggested that women with a higher BMI (above 30) are more likely to conceive twins. The theory posits that higher levels of body fat may increase estrogen production, thereby enhancing the likelihood of double ovulation.

Dietary influences

Certain dietary choices might influence the probability of having twins. For instance:

: Research indicates that women who consume dairy products are more likely to have twins, possibly due to insulin-like growth factor (IGF) in milk, which is produced in greater quantities in cows treated with growth hormones. Yams: Consumption of yams has been associated with a higher rate of twin births, particularly noted in the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria. Yams contain phytoestrogens, which may stimulate the ovaries to release more than one egg.

Previous pregnancies

Having multiple pregnancies increases the chances of conceiving twins in subsequent pregnancies. With each pregnancy, the body becomes more prone to hyperovulation.

Fertility assistance

Advancements in reproductive technology have provided options for couples seeking to increase their chances of having twins:

: Medications such as clomiphene and gonadotropins, which stimulate ovulation, can increase the chances of releasing multiple eggs during a cycle. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): In IVF treatments, it is common to transfer multiple embryos to the uterus to enhance the probability of a successful pregnancy, which can also lead to the birth of twins.

Supplements and nutrition

Though evidence is not definitive, some believe that taking folic acid supplements may be linked to a higher incidence of conceiving twins. The theory suggests that folic acid may contribute to twin pregnancies by increasing cervical mucus and facilitating stronger ovulations.

It’s crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before attempting any method to increase your chances of having twins. Twin pregnancies are associated with higher risks, including premature birth, gestational diabetes, and preeclampsia.