How to reduce breast size: 5 natural remedies

Read on to know more about the factors that affect breast size and natural remedies to reduce your breast size.

Ginger

Regular consumption of ginger helps in obesity management and may help reduce weight and associated risks. This may have an overall impact on your body weight and help improve the look of sagging breasts. However, there are no studies to prove the efficacy of ginger in reducing breast size.

Method

You will need:

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon of honey

What you have to do

Boil the grated ginger for 5 minutes and strain the liquid.

Let it cool down. Add honey to it and drink. Repeat this method 3 times daily

Green Tea

Green tea may help reduce body weight and body mass index. Weight gain is one of the causes of increased breast size. Hence, reducing body weight may help reduce breast size.

Method

You will need:

1 teaspoon of green tea

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon of honey

What you have to do:

Boil the tea leaves for 5 minutes and strain the liquid.

Let it cool down, add honey to it, and drink. Repeat this 3 times a day.

Neem and Turmeric

This remedy is especially useful if you are trying to lose breast fat after pregnancy or breastfeeding. Internal inflammation is associated with obesity and the deposition of fat. Neem and turmeric help overcome inflammation. This may help reduce the breast size.

Method

You will need:

A handful of neem leaves

2 teaspoons of turmeric powder

4 glasses of water

1 teaspoon of honey (optional)

What you have to do:

Boil the neem leaves for 5-10 minutes and strain the liquid.

Add turmeric and honey to it and drink it up. Do this once daily.

Spinach

Spinach is known for its weight loss benefits. Consume this smoothie and workout to tone the muscles, reduce your weight, and improve the appearance of your breasts.

Method

You will need:

2-3 bunches of spinach

What you have to do:

Prepare a spinach smoothie with almond milk and fruits of your choice.

Add some ice cubes to it and drink. Repeat this 3 times a week

Lemon

Lemon can significantly reduce body fat. Regular consumption of citrus fruits may help with fat loss, which may significantly reduce your breast size.

Method

You will need:

A lemon

1 glass of water

1 teaspoon of honey

What you have to do:

Squeeze a lemon into the water and add honey to it.