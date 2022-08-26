For women: How to shave your vagina and stop it from itching afterwards

Red bumps from inflammation near your hair pores, called folliculitis, can also crop up after shaving sensitive skin.

Experts explain that when you use a razor to get rid of visible hair on your skin, you’re not really removing all your hair – you’re just cutting it off close to where it grows. Your hair follicles continue to grow hair underneath your skin, and shaving can cause those follicles to become irritated.

This irritation, hence, makes you feel itchy and sometimes causes bumps.

The vagina is a sensitive area, hence, shaving the hair around it off can be very challenging. Here are some simple tips for you:

Trim your pubic hair

Shaving will be so much easier when the hair is shorter. Just use a small pair of scissors or a hair trimmer and cut down on the hair so it's about a quarter of an inch long.

Exfoliate your skin

this is an important part of the process. Anytime you shave, that hair follicle on your skin is going to be opened up. That makes it easy for bacteria to enter and cause an infection. So, you want to make sure the area is clean before you get to work. An exfoliant will remove dead skin and help to prevent ingrown hairs. Again, make sure you are using a simple product that won't irritate your skin.

Use a shaving cream

It is also important to use shaving cream when you want to get rid of pubic hair. Also, make sure you're choosing a simple shaving cream for sensitive skin. Then, dab it all over your pubic area.

Shave in the direction in which the hair is growing

Since pubic hair is the thickest hair on your body, take a brand-new blade or a fresh-and-sharp disposable razor. Then shave downward hair(i.e. in the direction it's growing). Using small strokes and holding your skin taut with the other hand will help protect against nicks and cuts. Take it slow.

Moisturise