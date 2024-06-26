How to stop smoking weed without losing appetite

Regular weed or cannabis smokers will tell you smoking weed makes them hungry or gives them the "munchies."
One of the side effects of quitting smoking weed is a loss of appetite.
However, when cannabis is withdrawn, the body goes through some changes which causes a drop in hunger levels and a loss of appetite that many people will find troubling.
This is due to delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in weed which is an active chemical that interacts with the endocannabinoid system to regulate physiological processes such as hunger. The absence of THC disturbs the hunger-stimulating action, resulting in a decrease in appetite.
Here’s how to regain your appetite after quitting weed
Even though this loss of appetite only lasts a little while, here's what you can do to regain your appetite:
Eat small portions
After you quit smoking weed, eating a large portion of food might seem daunting, so try eating smaller portions many times a day. Make sure you eat nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables.
Start exercising
Regular physical exercise increases hunger and overall well-being by generating endorphins, which improve mood and increase food cravings. Add fun exercise activities into your daily routine, such as walking, running, yoga, or dancing.
Satisfy your cravings
If you eat the same meals every day—perhaps rice or spaghetti—it’s normal if you find yourself losing appetite for such foods. Widen your palette and experiment with different types of foods.
Stay hydrated
Even if you have no appetite for food, drink a lot of water as dehydration would make you look pale and feel weak. You could also make smoothies and fruit juice or infuse your water with some fruits to keep fit and energized.
Reduce stress
Stress and worry can suppress appetite; thus, reducing stress can boost appetite. Incorporating relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga into your daily routine, as well as engaging in enjoyable and relaxing activities, can help reduce stress and anxiety.