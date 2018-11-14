How to use gram flour to brighten your skin

news

Gram flour, also chickpea flour is a powder made from grinding dried chickpeas. Not only does it brighten up the complexion but also treats a variety of skin problems.

It is a great remedy for acne, pimples and oily skin. It also a wonderful remedy to treat your skin from aging and dullness.

This recipe uses gram flour in an interesting combination with cucumber, potato, and citrus juices!

The juices from the potato and cucumber are natural astringents that are known to lighten facial skin. Cucumber is especially effective for removing those dark circles under the eyes.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of gram flour

2 slices of cucumber with the skin on

Juice of 2 lemons

Juice of one orange (or lime)

Method

Blend all ingredients into a thick paste.

Apply just one tablespoon of the mixture to your face and let it dry for 5-10 minutes before washing off.