Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How to use gram flour to brighten your skin

Gram flour is a great remedy for acne, pimples and oily skin.

  • Published:
Gram flour play

Gram flour

Gram flour, also chickpea flour is a powder made from grinding dried chickpeas. Not only does it brighten up the complexion but also treats a variety of skin problems.

It is a great remedy for acne, pimples and oily skin. It also a wonderful remedy to treat your skin from aging and dullness.

This recipe uses gram flour in an interesting combination with cucumber, potato, and citrus juices!

The juices from the potato and cucumber are natural astringents that are known to lighten facial skin. Cucumber is especially effective for removing those dark circles under the eyes.

READ ALSO:4 amazing health benefits of salmon

  • Ingredients

4 tablespoons of gram flour

2 slices of cucumber with the skin on

Juice of 2 lemons

Juice of one orange (or lime)

  • Method

Blend all ingredients into a thick paste.

 Apply just one tablespoon of the mixture to your face and let it dry for 5-10 minutes before washing off.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty in different colours 5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty in different colours
5 ways to white eyes naturally 5 ways to white eyes naturally
Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana
15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out 15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out
How to tell if it's a boy or girl without ultrasound How to tell if it's a boy or girl without ultrasound
4 amazing health benefits of salmon 4 amazing health benefits of salmon

Recommended Videos

4 ways to stop snoring 4 ways to stop snoring
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards



Related Articles

Signs and symptoms of a food allergy
5 times Sister Derby and Fella Makafui showed African beauty in different colours
Global makeup brand, NOTE officially launched in Ghana
4 reasons why you should apply onion on your face
How to tell if it's a boy or girl without ultrasound
15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out
4 amazing health benefits of salmon
5 ways to white eyes naturally

Beauty & Health

Food allergies
Signs and symptoms of a food allergy
Onions
4 reasons why you should apply onion on your face
5 surprising health benefits of prekese
5 surprising health benefits of prekese
Home remedies for smelly feet
4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet
X
Advertisement