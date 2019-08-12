This is considered so because of the wonderful source of minerals and vitamins the banana peel contains in it that makes it so very essential in teeth whitening. To use, find a perfectly ripe banana, one that does not have brown spots is great.

Pulse.com.gh shows you how to whiten the teeth using banana peels.

1. Peel the banana

Choose a banana with no spot. you want it to be ripe (as this is when it contains the most minerals) but not black.

2.Rub the inside of the peel against your teeth

For close to ten minutes rub the inside of the banana peel against your top and bottom teeth, until they are completely coated in a layer of banana paste.

3.Brush your teeth

Once the ten minutes are up, take a dry toothbrush and use it to brush the banana paste into your teeth.

4. Follow same procedure daily

t's unlikely that you'll see any results after just one treatment, so continue rubbing your teeth with banana peel for up to two weeks.