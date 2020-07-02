Irregular menstruation is not always caused by various underlying diseases.

It could be as a result of excessive weight gain or loss, changes in hormones, stress or emotional problems, or a change in contraception.

This menace exists when bleeding in a cycle lasts for less than 2 days and more than 7 days or when the number between cycles is unpredictable.

However, the condition can be reduced or even stopped when a healthy lifestyle is maintained.

Here are simple home remedies to help you:

Exercising

Getting regular exercise helps decrease symptoms that cause painful menstruation. To reduce symptoms or risks, get at least 30 minutes of aerobic activities

Pineapple remedy

Pineapple is a popular home remedy for oligomenorrhea (a condition in which you have infrequent menstrual periods).

It contains bromelain, which softens the uterine lining and aids the menstrual cycle.

Ginger remedy

Results from a study of a sample of women with heavy bleeding showed that ginger helps to reduce the amount of blood loss during menstruation.

Always stay stress-free

Stress has been identified as one cause of irregular cycles. Some hormones are produced during stress, and these hormones may cause an imbalance in your period.