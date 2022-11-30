Lemon: 5 simple ways to use this citrus fruit for glowing, healthy skin

The use of lemon is considered to be the best option in the list of home remedies for naturally glowing skin.

Lemon is a magical remedy when it comes to skin whitening. It is neither difficult to find nor do you have to work hard to use it. Whereas in return it can relieve you from many skin problems.

Here's why lemon is good for the skin:

Vitamin C is found in abundance in lemon, which acts as an anti-ageing agent.

It controls the excess oil secreted from the pores of the face, due to which gives relief from acne.

Lemon is also beneficial to avoid dark patches and scars.

How to use lemon for skin

For a clear skin

Grate a small cucumber in a bowl and mix 9-10 drops of lemon juice in it. Now, apply this face pack on a clean face and after 15-20 minutes rinse it off with some cold water.

For tan removal

Mash a tomato and mix one spoon of lemon juice and one spoon of curd in it. After cleansing the face, apply this mixture and after 10-15 minutes wash the face with water.

For glowing skin

Mix one spoon of honey, one spoon of milk powder and one spoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Now apply this pack after washing your face and after 15-20 minutes wash it off with water.

For the reduction of wrinkles

Mix two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Now apply this pack on a clean face and after 15-20 minutes clean the face with water.

To get rid of hyperpigmentation