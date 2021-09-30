Lettuce: The beauty benefits of eating this food is incredible

Even today, lettuce finds several culinary uses. Lettuce leaves are the highest used ingredients in western countries, especially in salads, burgers and other snacks.

However, these refreshing leaves have a misconception looming around them that they have zero nutritional value. The truth is quite the opposite.

In all the varieties, these leaves are not only beneficial for health, but also great for your skin and hair.

Here are the beauty benefits of lettuce which are bound to put them in your next grocery list:

Nourishes skin

The vitamin A level in lettuce leaves is quite high. This is one nutrient that helps in repair and rejuvenation of the skin cells. This, in turn, helps the skin feel revitalized in more than a perfect manner. Including about 5-6 leaves of lettuce in the daily diet is all you need to do to have glowing, nourished skin.

Protects skin from sun damage

There are several ways in which lettuce benefits our skin. The effective combination of vitamin C and vitamin E is present in lettuce leaves. This helps in keeping the skin healthy and fit. It also helps in giving the skin a protective layer that saves it from the damages caused by the harmful rays of the sun. This also helps in the prevention of macular degeneration and cataracts in the eyes and protects this vital organ as well.

Works as a skin toner

To tone the facial skin you can easily use the paste or the juice of lettuce leaves in the various face masks. This will surely give you the benefits for the skin that you deserve. It will also make the skin firm and more youthful.

Promotes skin health

This is primarily the benefit derived from including lettuce leaves in your diet. The dietary fibre and antioxidants present in lettuce have been associated with detoxifying properties and is helpful in flushing our toxins from your body and your skin. This helps in youthful skin free from the damage of free radicals as well as complete detoxification of the body. The function of lettuce as a natural detox makes it essential for your body.

Promotes good hair growth

Lettuce is rich in Vitamin K which essentially enriches the roots of hair thereby strengthening them. Also, with frequent intake of lettuce, prevention of hair fall is quite possible. Alongside this, since lettuce is rich in potassium it prevents premature greying of hair and enhances the texture of hair.