Male infertility: 5 common myths you should stop believing

Male infertility is one of the many closet issues that people refrain from discussing, which lead to misconceptions.

Here are some common myths about male infertility that you should stop believing. Read on to know.

Infertility is not a male problem

Believe it or not, women are often subjected to criticism when it comes to infertility. But people forget that it takes two to make a baby, and men are equally responsible. People must understand that infertility is not a gender-specific problem and affects females as well as males. Male infertility depends on the quality and quantity of the sperm. Several studies have shown that most infertile men have a low sperm count or poor sperm quality.

Age doesn’t really matter when it comes to male fertility

Yes, we have often heard of men over 60 fathering children but that doesn’t make male fertility is age proof. Studies have shown that sperm quality in men declines after a certain age, which increases the chances of miscarriage and premature birth. However, the decline in fertility is much more rapid in women than in men, but it doesn’t mean that men can have children anytime they want. Their fertility would not be as good as it was in their initial years.

Men with low sperm count are helpless

While a low sperm count reduces the odds that any of the sperms will impregnate your partner, but there are treatments available for male infertility as well. The best thing to do is first connect with a fertility specialist who can recommend the best treatment for you by evaluating your situation. Many men with a low sperm count father a child by getting proper treatment.

Infertility and impotency are the same

Among many closet issues plaguing society, erectile dysfunction or male impotence is amongst the top few on the list. And many believe that impotency and infertility are the same. Well, they aren’t! Infertility refers to the inability to reproduce due to, whereas impotence refers to the inability to achieve an erection.

Lifestyle does not affect male fertility