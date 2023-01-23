ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Oily nose: 5 simple ways to treat this menace

Berlinda Entsie

A shiny and greasy nose is a problem that has got nothing with seasons.

Treating oily nose
Treating oily nose

You can’t blame the excessive heat or humidity all the time when your nose gets greasy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

You might even find yourself wiping away the grease from your nose with a blotting paper often.

Excess oil on the nose can be caused by several factors, most of which can be boiled down to hormones and genetics.

There’s more you can do to get rid of an oily nose. Pick skin care products with the right ingredients first. Add a few skincare home remedies to the list, and see how your oily nose stops being stubborn.

  • Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated is good for health, and now that there are many refreshing drinks for hydration, you shouldn’t skip them. It will only help your skin in getting healthy.

  • Take care of the diet

Limit the use of alcohol (side effects of alcohol on the skin) and caffeinated beverages as they can lead to dryness, which will make the sebaceous gland produce more oil.

  • Use sunscreen

We have all heard about the harmful effects of UV rays, so make sunscreen your friend. Apply a mattifying sunscreen in order to make your nose less oily.

  • Moisturise

Using a moisturiser is essential even if you have an oily nose. You might think that you don’t need it, but not applying a moisturiser will lead to dryness and in that response, the sebaceous gland will produce more oil, explains the expert. You can go for a gel-based moisturiser.

  • Try facewash

Try to use salicylic acid-based facewash. This is important as it helps to remove the excess oil that builds up on your nose. Facewash with a green tea extract is also good as it is a great source of antioxidants.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gobe (Gari and beans)

How beans and gari help produce high-quality sperm, ovaries - Nutritionist

breastfeeding-baby (AmericanAcademyofPediatrics)

How to lose belly fat after delivering a baby: 4 best tips

___7684096___2017___12___4___15___Couple+in+bed

Resuming sex after birth: Here's what to do

Lady shaving her face

For women: 6 effective ways to shave your facial hair