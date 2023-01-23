Oily nose: 5 simple ways to treat this menace

You might even find yourself wiping away the grease from your nose with a blotting paper often.

Excess oil on the nose can be caused by several factors, most of which can be boiled down to hormones and genetics.

There’s more you can do to get rid of an oily nose. Pick skin care products with the right ingredients first. Add a few skincare home remedies to the list, and see how your oily nose stops being stubborn.

Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated is good for health, and now that there are many refreshing drinks for hydration, you shouldn’t skip them. It will only help your skin in getting healthy.

Take care of the diet

Limit the use of alcohol (side effects of alcohol on the skin) and caffeinated beverages as they can lead to dryness, which will make the sebaceous gland produce more oil.

Use sunscreen

We have all heard about the harmful effects of UV rays, so make sunscreen your friend. Apply a mattifying sunscreen in order to make your nose less oily.

Moisturise

Using a moisturiser is essential even if you have an oily nose. You might think that you don’t need it, but not applying a moisturiser will lead to dryness and in that response, the sebaceous gland will produce more oil, explains the expert. You can go for a gel-based moisturiser.

Try facewash