Oily skin? Here's your best guide to fighting such skin

This skin type has a tendency of getting easily clogged up as a result of this excessive sebum.

The sebaceous glands make the t-zone and its adjacent area appear shiny. Whiteheads and blackheads are some of the common concerns for oily skin.

You have little control over how much oil your skin naturally produces, as this is largely determined by genetics, stress, diet and hormonal fluctuations within the body, but here’s an ultimate guide to help you fight your oily skin.

Cleansing

Wash your face every morning, evening, and after exercise. Use gentle, non-alcoholic, oil-free, foaming face wash. Look For ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, benzoyl peroxide or niacinamide etc. While washing, resist the temptation to scrub your skin, even to remove makeup. Scrubbing irritates your skin, which can make it look worse and trigger increased oil production.

Moisturise

Although you have oily skin, it is still important to apply moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated. Choose a moisturiser that is labelled “oil-free” and “noncomedogenic”.

Protect

Wear sunscreen every day both indoors and outdoors. Sunscreen fights sun damage that could lead to wrinkles, age spots and even skin cancer. To prevent acne breakouts, look for sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and do not use sunscreens that contain fragrance or oils.

Avoid heavy makeup

Use oil-free, water-based or gel-based makeup products. DON’T sleep in your makeup. Always remove all makeup before going to sleep.

Do not pick at your skin

Although it’s tempting to touch your face, doing so can spread dirt, oil and bacteria from your hands to your face and further cause acne.

Haircare

Wash hair regularly, as you might have oily scalp too leading to dirt and residue build-up causing acne.

Eat right and stay hydrated