Quick and easy cleansing routine

Micellar cleansing water is all about convenience, even on the go.

Whether you want to freshen up while you are out or remove your make-up before the gym, this facecare product fits in your handbag for those everyday situations and emergencies. Just apply on a cotton pad, wipe, and you’re good to go!

1. No water needed

To use your micellar water, all you need is a cotton pad - no rinsing necessary. This is perfect for long journeys or on airplanes.

2. Three products packed into one

Micellar water provides a 3 in 1 face routine. Instead of having to carry a cleanser, make-up remover and toner, you can just pack your trusted micellar water.

How do exfoliating scrubs work? Make exfoliating skin a regular part of your skincare routine. Find out the finishing touches on getting the skin you want with our exfoliation guide.

Our skin cells renew themselves regularly: our skin is good as new every 28 days! Which is why it's important to know how to exfoliate. An exfoliating scrub not only removes dead skin cells – but also stimulates circulation to the skin at the same time. It will leave your skin ready to absorb care products and looking radiant.

Exfoliating scrubs are especially great in the hot weather. This is when we want to give our skin a fresh start and get rid of the flaky skin caused by the heat.

Use the NIVEA Perfect and Radiant 3 in 1 cleanser in these steps:

  1. Focus on the areas of your skin you want to exfoliate - drier flakier areas may need more attention than others.
  2. Apply the exfoliating scrub in gentle, circular motions for up to a minute. Don't be too hard on your skin, especially sensitive skin. 
  3. Rinse away with warm water.

Now that you’re done with exfoliating, you definitely shouldn’t be leaving your skin bare. Always remember to apply a moisturizer as exfoliation tends to dry out your skin more.

Important: Don’t overdo it! Every time you exfoliate, a regeneration process is set in motion, and this can cause stress for the skin. Be gentle and learn what your skin needs and wants. You can do this 2-3 times a week

TIP: Another tip when it comes to learning how to exfoliate skin - always exfoliate in the evening! This gives the skin enough time to recover, and you’ll start the next day with a radiant complexion.

