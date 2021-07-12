Speed in sex is a weakness, 6 minutes is normal – Urologist advises men

According to him, speed in sex is a weakness but taking your time and being at a slower pace rather is strength.
Dr Matthew Yamoah Kyei, a consultant urologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has said that men who are able to have sex within six minutes or above that minutes are considered normal.
According to him, speed in sex is a weakness but taking your time and being at a slower pace rather is strength.
The Urologist said this while speaking to Accra based Joy Fm.
He noted that any minutes below six may be problematic.
"It could be a mixture of stress, lack of exercise, or fluid without proper diagnosis. On the other hand, it could be hormonal and perhaps even a lifestyle – smoking, or too much alcohol," he said.
The doctor set a minimum of six minutes and added a maximum of 20 or a hair-rising, super ability of 40 minutes.
Treating issues on men with small penis' Dr Kyei noted that "small is relative – that indeed small is in the eyes of the beholder."
He added that penis sizes didn't matter in sex as far as it has strength and could satisfy the woman.
With issues of discharge, the Urologist explained that when men do not have sex for a long time, there could be a build-up of secretion in the reservoir. This build-up could cause some leaks because the fluids would get tired of waiting for the penis to perform basic functions of excretion.
