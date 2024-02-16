ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 surprising causes of low libido in women

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Hey ladies, let's talk about a hush-hush topic that's more common than many think – low libido.

Causes of low Libido in women
Causes of low Libido in women

It's not just about "not being in the mood"; sometimes, the reasons behind it can be quite unexpected. Let's uncover some surprising causes of low libido in women that go beyond the usual suspects.

Recommended articles

1. Medications

First up, did you know that certain medications can turn your sexual desire down a notch? Yep, that's right.

From antidepressants to birth control pills, and even some allergy and blood pressure meds – these can all play a role in dampening your libido. It's all about the chemicals, darling.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Stress

Stress isn't just a mood killer; it's a libido killer too. When you're stressed, your body is in fight-or-flight mode, not love-making mode.

High-stress levels can lead to exhaustion and reduce your sex drive. So, maybe it's time to kick back and relax a bit more.

3. Sleep

Not getting enough sleep? Your libido might be snoozing too. Sleep is crucial for your overall well-being, including your sexual health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of sleep can lead to low energy and even lower interest in sex. So, consider catching those extra winks for the sake of your libido.

4. Thyroid

Here's a twist – your thyroid, a small gland in your neck, could be affecting your sex drive. Both hyperthyroidism (overactive) and hypothyroidism (underactive) can mess with your libido. If things feel off, it might be worth getting that thyroid checked.

5. The self-esteem connection

Now, onto a biggie - self-esteem. It's not just about how we see ourselves in the mirror; it's about how we feel on the inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issues with body image and self-worth can sneakily sabotage your sex drive, making intimate moments feel more daunting than delightful.

It's a psychological puzzle that can have a big impact on physical intimacy.

Ladies, if you're experiencing a low libido, you're definitely not alone, and there might be more to it than meets the eye.

Understanding these surprising causes can be the first step towards reigniting that spark. It's always okay to seek help from a healthcare provider to get to the bottom of what's affecting your desire.

Your sexuality is an important part of your well-being, and it deserves attention too. Keep it real and take care of yourself.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

High blood pressure [blackmenhealth]

4 groups of foods that are bad for people living with high blood pressure

How to fade your scars

How to fade scars using milk

Watch out for the potential damages styling gel may do to your hair [Black Hair Information]

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Some STD's are incurable(Buoy Health)

4 sexually transmitted diseases that are incurable