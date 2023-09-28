PCOS: The leading cause of facial hair and menstrual disorders in women.

It is a complex condition that can manifest with a variety of symptoms and has the potential to impact a person's overall health.

The key features of PCOS include:

1. Irregular Menstrual Cycles: People with PCOS often experience irregular or infrequent menstrual periods. Some may also have heavy or prolonged bleeding during their periods.

2. Ovulatory Dysfunction: PCOS can disrupt the normal ovulation process, leading to difficulty in conceiving or infertility. Ovulation is the release of an egg from the ovaries, which is necessary for pregnancy.

3. High Androgen Levels: Androgens are male hormones that are also present in females but in smaller amounts.

People with PCOS may have elevated levels of androgens, which can lead to symptoms such as acne, excessive facial or body hair growth (hirsutism), and male-pattern baldness.

It is a lifelong condition that can be managed with lifestyle changes, medications (such as birth control pills or insulin-sensitizing drugs), and other treatments.

If you have PCOS these are some tips that could help you manage your condition.

· Consider changing your diet, try incorporating more fruits vegetables, and other whole foods into your diet. do away with refined sugar and processed foods.

· Take more foods that contain iron and also get iron supplements to boost your iron level.

· Incorporate herbal spices such as cinnamon, turmeric, cloves, etc. into your diet.