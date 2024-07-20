People die every day globally because of heart failure. Cardiovascular diseases have remained a leading cause of death globally. This has made it very important to adopt habits that support heart health.

According to health practitioners, by adding simple yet effective practices into your daily routine, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart-related issues and improve your overall well-being.

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

This article outlines five essential practices to keep your heart healthy:

1. Maintain a balanced diet

A balanced diet is the foundation of good heart health. Consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods can help reduce your risk of heart disease.

Focus on including plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals. Foods high in fibre, such as oats, beans, and leafy greens, can help lower cholesterol levels and maintain healthy blood pressure.

Limit your intake of saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol, which are found in foods like red meat, full-fat dairy products, and processed snacks.

Instead, opt for healthier fats such as those found in olive oil, avocados, nuts, and fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthier options can help reduce inflammation and support overall heart health.

2. Engage in regular physical activity

Physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy heart. Regular exercise helps strengthen the heart muscle, improve blood circulation, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

Alternatively, you can engage in 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, like running or high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

Incorporate strength training exercises at least twice a week to build muscle and support metabolism. Additionally, simple daily activities such as taking the stairs, gardening, or walking the dog can contribute to your overall physical activity levels and promote heart health.

3. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption

Smoking is one of the most significant risk factors for heart disease. The chemicals in tobacco smoke damage the heart and blood vessels, leading to the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

Quitting smoking can greatly reduce your risk of heart disease and improve your overall health. If you need support, consider joining a smoking cessation program or seeking advice from healthcare professionals.

Moderate alcohol consumption can have some heart health benefits, but excessive drinking can lead to high blood pressure, heart failure, and other cardiovascular issues.

Limit your alcohol intake to no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. Always consult with your healthcare provider to understand what is safe and appropriate for you.

4. Manage stress effectively

Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health by increasing blood pressure and contributing to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as overeating or smoking.

Learning to manage stress is crucial for maintaining a healthy heart. Incorporate relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga into your daily routine to help reduce stress levels.

Engaging in hobbies, spending time with loved ones, and ensuring you have a strong support network can also help mitigate stress. Prioritise self-care and set aside time each day for activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

5. Monitor and manage health conditions

Regular health check-ups are essential for detecting and managing conditions that can affect heart health. Monitoring your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar is crucial, as these factors significantly influence your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Here are some key steps to manage your health effectively:

Keeping your heart healthy requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses diet, exercise, lifestyle choices, stress management, and regular health monitoring.

A healthy heart is the cornerstone of a healthy life, and taking proactive steps to care for it is a commitment worth making for yourself and your loved ones.