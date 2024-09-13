This is why consuming animal blood can be harmful to you

Although blood is a rich source of nutrients like iron, it also carries significant dangers that can outweigh any benefits. From the risk of contamination to excessive iron intake, consuming animal blood is not as healthy as it might seem.
While some cultures may incorporate animal blood into dishes, it's important to understand the potential health risks associated with its consumption.
Recommended articles
Risk of contamination
Animal blood can carry harmful pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, that may be transmitted to humans. These microorganisms, like E. coli and Salmonella, thrive in blood and can lead to serious foodborne illnesses if consumed.
Proper cooking and handling are crucial, but even then, the risk of contamination makes consuming animal blood unsafe for most people.
High iron content
Animal blood is rich in iron, particularly heme iron, which the body absorbs easily. While iron is essential for health, excessive consumption can lead to iron overload, a condition known as hemochromatosis.
This can cause damage to organs like the liver, heart, and pancreas, leading to long-term health problems such as liver disease, heart issues, and diabetes.
Cholesterol and toxin accumulation
Animal blood contains cholesterol and can accumulate toxins from the animal's body. These substances, when consumed regularly or in large amounts, can contribute to cardiovascular issues and increase the risk of chronic diseases.
Additionally, animals may be exposed to antibiotics, hormones, or environmental toxins that could be present in their blood, further posing health risks when consumed.
Adding animal blood into your diet can expose you to harmful pathogens, excessive iron, and potentially toxic substances. While it may be a traditional ingredient in certain cultures, the health risks it poses should not be ignored.
Prioritising food safety and health by avoiding blood in your meals is a better choice for overall well-being.