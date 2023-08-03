3 alternatives to breast feeding for nursing mothers

It turns out, there are actually plenty of other options available that don't require feeding straight from your breasts. Some moms might argue that breastfeeding is the best way to bond with your baby and provide essential nutrients.

Yes, that is right but it's important to remember that life can get in the way sometimes. Whether it's due to low milk supply, medical conditions, lack of family support, or personal choices, there are plenty of reasons why breastfeeding might not always be possible.

Knowing about the alternatives can help you make the best decisions for you and your little one. At the end of the day, the most important thing is to make sure your baby is happy, healthy, and thriving.

Since it's World Breastfeeding Week according to World Health Organisation, we'll be raising some awareness by educating you on the alternatives to breastfeeding you should be aware of are:

Baby formula

Formula milk is a popular and easily accessible option for parents who cannot or choose not to breastfeed. It is formulated to provide the necessary nutrients for your baby and is typically made from cow's milk or soy.

There are many different types of formulas available, including those that are specially designed for babies with sensitive stomachs or lactose intolerance.

Homemade baby milk

If you decide to go this route, make sure to consult with a paediatrician or a lactation consultant to be sure your baby receives the necessary nutrients in the right proportions.

These homemade formulas can be made from cow's milk, goat's milk, or plant-based options like almond milk. They are high in nutrition for babies but be sure to get a doctor’s opinion as every baby is different and their needs differ as well.

Bottled breastmilk

Bottled breast milk retains the nutritional value of fresh breast milk. Proper expression and storage of breast milk ensure that it maintains its essential nutrients, immune-boosting antibodies, and beneficial enzymes, which are all important for your baby's healthy growth.

If you prefer not to breastfeed directly, pumping your breast milk and bottle-feeding it to your baby is a great alternative. With a supply of expressed breast milk, your baby can be fed at any time, by anyone, even when you're not around. This is particularly helpful for working mothers or those with busy schedules who want to continue their breastfeeding journey while being away for short periods.

Consulting your paediatrician should always be your number one thing to do when it comes to your newborn. They will always tell you what the best options are for your baby and guide you through every journey that arises.