What is a chemical pregnancy?

Also known as biochemical pregnancies, a chemical pregnancy is a type of miscarriage that occurs before the fifth week of pregnancy. It's called a "chemical" pregnancy because you can detect it through blood tests that measure the level of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), which is produced when a woman becomes pregnant.

What are the signs of a chemical pregnancy?

Bleeding: The most common sign of a chemical pregnancy is bleeding, which can range from spotting to heavy bleeding.

Cramps: Chemical pregnancies are often accompanied by cramping, which is similar to menstrual cramps.

Late periods: Chemical pregnancies can cause your periods to be delayed.

What are the causes of a chemical pregnancy?

It's not entirely clear what causes chemical pregnancies, but there are a few certain reasons.

1. Chromosomal abnormalities:

A chemical pregnancy may occur if the embryo has an abnormal number of chromosomes. This is why many women who have recurrent miscarriages are tested for chromosomal abnormalities. These kinds of abnormalities also prevent the fetus from fully developing in the womb, causing a miscarriage.

2. Low hormone levels:

It's also possible that a chemical pregnancy may occur if the levels of progesterone and HCG are low. This can happen if the placenta doesn't develop properly or if there is an infection in the uterus.

3. Pregnancy with an IUD in place:

An IUD is a device that's inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. If you become pregnant while your IUD is in place, there's a higher risk of miscarrying. This is because the IUD can interfere with the development of the embryo.

4. A thin uterine lining:

If your uterine lining is too thin, it may be harder for the embryo to implant. This can also lead to a miscarriage.

What are the treatments for a chemical pregnancy?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for a chemical pregnancy. However, if you experience any of these symptoms, you should see your doctor right away. If you have a pre-existing condition that may be causing the chemical pregnancy, your doctor may be able to treat that condition to avoid further complications.