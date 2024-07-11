ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why some adult men have wet dreams and the hidden meanings

Temi Iwalaiye

While wet dreams are common during male adolescence as part of the growth process, many adult males still experience them. Why is that?

Why adult men have wet dreams [men'shealth]
Why adult men have wet dreams [men'shealth]

Wet dreams are ejaculations during sleep that can cause underwear or beds to become wet with fluid. These dreams occur at night when a person is sleeping and can be triggered by ejaculations during sleep.

Recommended articles

The seminal vesicles behind the prostate and the prostate itself produce ejaculation fluid when the sympathetic nervous system causes the discharge.

This is why wet dreams occur according to articles from Science Direct and Pubmed:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleeping on your stomach sleeping raises the risk of having wet dreams because of greater genital stimulation.

Additionally, daytime sexual desire might influence dreams at night and result in frequent and powerful wet dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

A greater frequency and intensity of wet dreams may result from sexual fantasies or from seeing sensual content. Wet dreams may arise from heightened arousal that carries over into sleep.

Increased testosterone levels can lead to nocturnal emissions, causing wet dreams.

The type of dreams can affect the body's response during sleep, potentially leading to wet dreams. However, not all wet dreams result from erotic dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 reasons men should stop masturbating with Vaseline and lotions

Do you think the penis shrinks after wet dreams? The idea that having wet dreams makes your penis smaller is unfounded in science.

Many people also think wet dreams reduce the number of male sperm, or it means the man have a low sperm count. However, wet dreams help testicles remove unhealthy sperm and promote the production of fresh, healthy sperm.

It is believed that having wet dreams reduces the ability to fight off diseases and illnesses. The reality is that the body's immune system is not weakened by wet dreams. They are a normal and healthy aspect of the development of sexuality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people think wet dreams can be avoided by masturbating or more sex. However, there is no evidence to support more sexual activity, including masturbation eliminates wet dreams.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

it is also important to be aware of what you should not do during pregnancy [Shutterstock]

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

A mum spending time with her kids

10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

Fruits that can make your dark skin glow

5 fruits that can make your dark skin glow

Proper habits and supplementation can help women through menopause [The List]

These supplements can help ease the symptoms of menopause