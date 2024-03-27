3 things that could happen when you take cold drinks during your period

Let's dive into why keeping it cool might not be so cool after all during your period.

1. Cramps on ice

First up, let's talk cramps – the unwelcome companion of periods. Cold drinks can cause your blood vessels to constrict, which might lead to increased menstrual cramps.

Warmth tends to relax muscles, easing blood flow, but cold does the opposite. So, while you might think that icy drink is soothing, it's possibly turning up the dial on your cramps.

2. Digestive discomfort

Ever felt bloated or had digestive issues during your period? Cold beverages can exacerbate these symptoms.

Drinking cold drinks can slow down digestion and lead to bloating, which is not what you want when you're already feeling like a balloon during your menstrual cycle. A warm drink, on the other hand, can help soothe and speed up your digestion.

3. A Cold interference with absorption

When you're on your period, staying hydrated and absorbing nutrients efficiently is key to maintaining your energy. Cold drinks, however, can hinder the body's ability to absorb nutrients effectively.

This is because cold temperatures solidify fats from food, making digestion slower and more difficult. So, you might be eating healthily, but your body isn't getting all the good stuff as efficiently as it could.

Switching to warm beverages during your period can do wonders. Warm teas, for instance, not only help hydrate you but also offer a comforting warmth that can ease menstrual pain.

Herbal teas like ginger or chamomile can be particularly beneficial in reducing period discomfort and improving digestion.

Bottom line

While it's clear that cold drinks are not the best companions for your period, it's all about listening to your body.

Everyone's body reacts differently, but if you find yourself struggling with cramps, bloating, or digestive issues, it might be worth skipping the ice and reaching for something warmer instead.