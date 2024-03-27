While it's tempting to indulge in cold beverages during your menstrual cycle, this seemingly innocent habit could be making your period pains worse.
3 things that could happen when you take cold drinks during your period
Ever reached for that ice-cold drink to ease your period discomfort? It seems like a refreshing escape, but it might be doing more harm than good.
Recommended articles
Let's dive into why keeping it cool might not be so cool after all during your period.
1. Cramps on ice
First up, let's talk cramps – the unwelcome companion of periods. Cold drinks can cause your blood vessels to constrict, which might lead to increased menstrual cramps.
Warmth tends to relax muscles, easing blood flow, but cold does the opposite. So, while you might think that icy drink is soothing, it's possibly turning up the dial on your cramps.
2. Digestive discomfort
Ever felt bloated or had digestive issues during your period? Cold beverages can exacerbate these symptoms.
Drinking cold drinks can slow down digestion and lead to bloating, which is not what you want when you're already feeling like a balloon during your menstrual cycle. A warm drink, on the other hand, can help soothe and speed up your digestion.
3. A Cold interference with absorption
When you're on your period, staying hydrated and absorbing nutrients efficiently is key to maintaining your energy. Cold drinks, however, can hinder the body's ability to absorb nutrients effectively.
This is because cold temperatures solidify fats from food, making digestion slower and more difficult. So, you might be eating healthily, but your body isn't getting all the good stuff as efficiently as it could.
Switching to warm beverages during your period can do wonders. Warm teas, for instance, not only help hydrate you but also offer a comforting warmth that can ease menstrual pain.
Herbal teas like ginger or chamomile can be particularly beneficial in reducing period discomfort and improving digestion.
Bottom line
While it's clear that cold drinks are not the best companions for your period, it's all about listening to your body.
Everyone's body reacts differently, but if you find yourself struggling with cramps, bloating, or digestive issues, it might be worth skipping the ice and reaching for something warmer instead.
Your period is a time to nurture and care for your body, so choosing what you consume wisely can make a big difference in how you feel.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh