ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 eating habits that make you gain weight too easily

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Gaining weight can often be attributed to certain eating habits that may seem harmless but can significantly impact your body over time.

Why you are gaining weight too easily [CalgaryHerald]
Why you are gaining weight too easily [CalgaryHerald]

Here are some common habits that contribute to weight gain and tips on how to improve them:

Recommended articles

When you eat quickly, your brain doesn’t have enough time to register that you’re full, leading to overeating. This can result in consuming more calories than your body needs.

Slow down your eating by taking smaller bites, chewing thoroughly, and savoring each mouthful. Aim to spend at least 20 minutes on each meal, which gives your brain time to signal fullness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating late at night can disrupt your metabolism and digestion. Your body is less active during sleep, so calories consumed late are more likely to be stored as fat.

Try to finish your last meal at least two to three hours before bedtime. If you’re hungry later in the evening, opt for a light snack like a piece of fruit or a small portion of nuts.

Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day. Without a morning meal, you might experience increased hunger and cravings, leading to poor food choices and larger portions at subsequent meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start your day with a balanced breakfast that includes protein, healthy fats, and whole grains. Examples include Greek yogurt with berries, a smoothie with spinach and protein powder, or oatmeal topped with nuts and fruit.

Eating while distracted, such as when watching TV or working, can lead to consuming more food than you realize. You’re less likely to pay attention to hunger cues and satiety signals.

Practice mindful eating by sitting down at a table, eliminating distractions, and paying attention to each bite. Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues.

Photo of woman eating in bed
Photo of woman eating in bed Photo of woman eating in bed Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Dehydration can sometimes be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking and overeating. Proper hydration helps regulate appetite and metabolism.

Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Keep a water bottle with you as a reminder to stay hydrated, and drink a glass of water before meals to help control portion sizes.

Drinking water [istockphoto]
Drinking water [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Overeating, even healthy foods, can lead to weight gain. Large portion sizes can result in consuming more calories than your body needs. Use smaller plates and bowls to help control portion sizes. Pay attention to serving sizes listed on nutrition labels, and measure out portions when necessary.

By addressing and modifying these common eating habits, you can improve your chances of maintaining a healthy weight. Focus on mindful eating, proper hydration, and balanced meals to support your overall well-being and achieve your weight management goals.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Should you be washing your hair with cold water? [iStockphoto]

Should you be washing your hair with cold water?

Razor bumps and ingrown hairs [aaron wallace]

How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

Pumps

Penis enlargement pumps: How do they work and what are the side effects?

Ageing can be slowed down or even reversed [DALL-E2024]

Age backwards: How to naturally reverse your ageing process