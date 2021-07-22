Effects of betting on your health( Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

All types of betting, even those which people say require careful planning require luck. There is a 0 % probability of you winning and a 100 % probability of you losing at the same time. Betting can be very addictive. On your fit ever attempt at betting, you are scared but you go ahead anyway. When you are fortunate, you may come out successful. On winning, your brain rewards you with dopamine (brain pleasure chemical) which sets your body to appreciate the game and convinces you it likes the game. If you listen to your brain, you will place another bet and the addiction will start from there. How would you know you are addicted? You may show the following: