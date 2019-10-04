The music TV reality show, through the span of seven years, has transformed the lives of some past contestants like KiDi, Kuami Eugene, OB’Kay, Freda Rhymz and the current winner, OV.

Series one of this year’s auditions had a little over three thousand entries from hopefuls from all over Ghana through the MTN APP.

Seasoned beatmakers, Mix Master Garzy, MOG and DJ Breezy, had an arduous task of cutting down the numbers to go into the next phase of the competition.

The search team made up of award-winning sound engineer, Kaywa, award-winning musician, Eazzy and the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, on Wednesday, September 25, made a stop in Kumasi for the first time in over 4 years to kickstart the auditions process.

With over 200 hopefuls auditioning, 50 were selected into the semi-finals, meeting the over 200 selected in the southern sector.

Hopeful Hitmakers, ranging from singers, rappers and dancehall artistes, from the northern and southern sector converged at NAFTI on Monday, September 30, eager to battle it out for a spot in the 24 finalists who will proceed to the next phase of the competition.

With the overwhelming display of raw talent together with extra unique factor and showmanship, the judges took a risk and picked 27 instead of the usual 24 for boot camp.

The contestants are expected to go through a series of intense training that will allow the panel to whittle down the numbers to the final 12 who will then compete for the crown.

Dubbed “Live Your Wildest Dream!”, the 8th season will be hosted by TV3’s Giovani Caleb together with the adorable Berla Mundi.